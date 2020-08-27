Paul Pogba tests positive for Covid-19

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for Covid-19. (Reuters/File Photo)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for Covid-19, news agency AFP reported on Thursday. The midfielder was part of the French squad, which will take on Sweden and Croatia in the UEFA Nations League on September 5 and 8.

The midfielder has now been dropped from the side and has been replaced by teenager Eduardo Camavinga. The teenager along with Lyon’s Houssem Aouar and RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano have been part of the national camp for the first time.

More to follow

