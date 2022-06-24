Paul Pogba returns to Juventus on free transfer after Manchester United exit

Manchester United signed Paul Pogba for a then-world-record fee of £89.3 million from Juventus in 2016. Six years down the line, the French mid-fielder is returning to Juventus on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United.

Pogba is moving to Juventus for the second time in his career — he previously joined the Italian giants in 2012 from United.

Paul Pogba to Juventus, confirmed and here we go! Full agreement now completed on a free transfer. Deal to be signed at the beginning of July, it's done and sealed. Pogba will be in Italy in two weeks. Juve sold him for €100m six years ago – now he's back for free.

Pogba enjoyed a successful four-year first stint in Turin, winning four consecutive league titles and two Coppa Italia trophies. He will also be reunited with manager Massimiliano Allegri as the club look to win their first Serie A title since 2020.

Pogba won three trophies in his debut campaign, but he fell out with then-United manager Jose Mourinho and struggled to find consistency under successive bosses Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

Pogba endured an uneasy relationship with the United fans, and they booed him in his final two appearances against Norwich City and Liverpool.

It is understood that Pogba will now commit to a three-year deal through to 2025, with those terms worth around €7.5m-per-season (£6m/$8m). Paul Pogba is expected to officially sign the contract at the start of July.

Pogba has complained United offered him “nothing” despite the midfielder reportedly being offered two contracts worth more than £290,000 a week.

In the new Amazon Prime documentary titled – The ‘Pogmentary’, it is revealed how the failed negotiations transpired between the player and the club.

The Athletic, which had access to preview material, reported how the Frenchman dismissed United’s second offer with his late agent Mino Raiola, describing it as ‘nothing’ as he sat in his Rolls Royce.

“Paul, you are in a situation which is very particular. You have no idea. You have no idea,” Raiola tells Pogba as he is driving in Miami.

Pogba then asks: “Did Manchester (United) make a second offer?” To which Raiola replies: “Yes. They absolutely want you to stay. For me, the offer doesn’t reflect that. I told them, “If you want him to stay, don’t make that offer”.

“I will make them understand that if they really want you to stay and they want to build a project around you, this time they have to act differently and put the money on the table.”

“They’re bluffing,” Pogba replies. “How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing? Never seen that.”

At the end of the documentary, Pogba pledges to “show Manchester that they made a mistake in waiting to give me a contract. And show other clubs that Manchester made a mistake in not offering me a contract.”