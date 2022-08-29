scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

‘Targeted for extortion by organised gang’: Paul Pogba reveals after brother Mathias posts bizarre video online

The Juventus and France midfielder issued a statement through his lawyers on Sunday saying the matter had been reported to the authorities.

Paul Pogba primarily plays as a box-to-box creative midfielder. (Reuters)

Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba revealed on Sunday that he is being threatened and targeted for extortion by gangsters after his brother Mathias published a bizarre video online promising “big revelations” about the 2018 World Cup winner.

Pogba has told police that he was trapped by childhood friends and two hooded men with assault rifles, who demanded €13m from him.

As per the reports, the French authorities are investigating a case of “attempted extortion by an organized gang” with regards to Paul Pogba.

Paul Pogba, who left Manchester United this summer and joined Juventus on a free transfer, said. he has been the target of extortion and threats from an organised gang.

A statement signed by his lawyers, his mother Yeo Moriba and current agent Rafaela Pimenta said that the videos published on Saturday night “are unfortunately no surprise”.

“They are in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organised gang against Paul Pogba,” read the statement.

“The competent bodies in Italy and France were informed a month ago and there will be no further comments in relation to the ongoing investigation.”

 

Mathias Pogba posted a video to Instagram on Sunday in which he speaks four languages (French, Spanish, English and Italian) and reads a prewritten message in which he promised to make “big revelations” about Paul Pogba and his agent and lawyer Rafaela Pimenta, as well as Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

In his videos, Matthias Pogba said the “whole world, as well as my brother’s fans, and even more so the French team and Juventus, my brother’s team-mates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things”.

He said the revelations would also involve Pogba’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta.

After leaving French fourth-division side Belfort in April, Mathias Pogba, 32, is a free agent.

