Paul Pogba on depression: It started with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Manchester United star mid-fielder Paul Pogba has revealed that he has suffered depression in his career.

“I’ve had depression in my career, but we don’t talk about it,”Pogba told French newspaper Le Figaro on Tuesday.

“Sometimes you don’t know you are, you just want to isolate yourself, be alone, these are unmistakable signs.”

“Personally, it started when I was with Jose Mourinho at United. You ask yourself questions, you wonder if you are at fault because you have never experienced these moments in your life.”

Pogba is not the first soccer star to speak up about their struggles with depression. Pogba believes many more keep quiet.

He added: “All top athletes go through these moments but few talk about it. Inevitably, you will feel it in your body, in your head, and you may have a month, even a year, where you are not well. But you don’t have to say it. In any case publicly.

“We earn a lot of money and we don’t complain really, but that doesn’t prevent us from going through moments that are more difficult than others, like everyone else in life.

“Because you make money, you always have to be happy? It’s not like that, life. But, in football, it does not pass, we are however not superheroes, but only human beings.”

Paul Pogba’s house was burgled last Tuesday while the midfielder was playing in Man United’s Champions League match against Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford. The 29-year-old also revealed that his 2018 World Cup winning medal was stolen during a recent burglary when the midfielder was playing in Man United’s Champions League match against Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford.

“There were jewels from my mother, my world champion medal,”

“What scared me the most was that my two children were at home with the nanny during this incident. She overheard everything, called my wife and security, then locked herself with the boys in a room. For several days, she was shocked. The main thing is that my children are well.”

Pogba is in the France squad for friendlies against Ivory Coast on Friday and South Africa on March 29.