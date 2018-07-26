Paul Pogba performs once in every four games, it’s not enough, says Paul Scholes

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has criticised Paul Pogba. Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has criticised Paul Pogba.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes slammed midfielder Paul Pogba on Wednesday and insisted that the France international needs some consistency for the Red Devils. Speaking to beIN SPORTS in an interview, the 43-year old said, “Paul needs to find a consistency, I think. You look at his game, he can be brilliant one week and not so good the next week.” The former England international further added that he performs only once in four games, which is not enough to win the league.

“He seems to be a player which you get a performance out of every three to four games. If you’re going to win leagues, that’s not enough, it’s just not enough,” Scholes said.

The former midfielder added that Pogba needs to command the midfield the way he did at Juventus. “He needs to become that commanding player he was at Juventus – he was part of a set structure at Juventus, he knew every week which position he was going to play, who he was going to play with, and I don’t think that has helped him at United,” he said.

Perhaps in a dig to manager Jose Mourinho’s tactics, Scholes added that Manchester United’s constant shifting in positions and teams has not helped Pogba to settle down. “I’d be amazed if the same team has been named twice in a row, or the same formation. There doesn’t seem to be a set way of where it’s going and that could possibly work against him,” he said.

In spite of the criticism, Scholes insisted that Pogba has real talent, but needs to use his brains. “There’s no doubt the lad has real quality – he’s shown in the World Cup that he can play. He’s such a strong lad, he’s such a fit lad. He can run, he has great technique as well, great ability. But he needs to use his brain a little bit more to become a top footballer,” he said.

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign against Leicester City on August 10, 2018.

