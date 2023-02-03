scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Paul Pogba’s future in doubt after Juventus considering parting ways: Reports

Paul Pogba's second spell at the Old Lady has been derailed by injury.

EPL, Paul PogbaPaul Pogba missed 100 games for United due to injuries. (AP)
Paul Pogba's future in doubt after Juventus considering parting ways: Reports
Paul Pogba re-joined Juventus from Manchester United on a free transfer last summer but is yet to play a single minute of competitive football since then.

Pogba’s second spell at Juventus has been derailed by injury.

According to a report in Gazzetta dello Sport report, the Old Lady is getting frustrated with Pogba’s prolonged absence.

The report also claimed that Pogba, who is under contract with Juventus until 2026, is ‘increasingly becoming a problem’ at the club.

As far as cheques and balances are concerned, as of December 31, Juventus has paid Pogba over £2.9million despite lack of action on the field.

During his spell at United, Pogba missed 100 games due to injuries.

His last game as a starter was in April 2022, when Manchester United took on Norwich at home as.

Before the cup game against Lazio, Juve coach Allegri spoke to the media and said: “Apart from [Leonardo] Bonucci, who is still out, the only one who won’t be available due to a flexor soreness is Pogba.

“Unfortunately, when you’re out for a long time and you raise the intensity level, you get pain… In a few weeks, he’ll be in top condition.

“He needs his body to readjust and it will take some time, you have to navigate by sight in these situations.

“From here to the end, we have to use him in the best possible way.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 10:33 IST
