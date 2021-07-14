Patrik Schick’s long-range strike against Scotland voted goal of Euro 2020

Patrik Schick unleashes his long-ranger for Czech Republic vs Scotland (UEFA File Photo)

Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick’s stunning long-range effort against Scotland in the Euro 2020 group stage has been voted the goal of the tournament, European soccer’s governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.

Having spotted goalkeeper David Marshall stranded far off his line, Schick fired a curling, looping effort from just inside the Scotland half to find the back of the net.

At 49.7 yards (45.45 m), the Bayer Leverkusen striker’s effort was officially the furthest recorded distance from which a goal was scored at the Euros.

🇨🇿🙌 After almost 800k votes, Patrik Schick’s long-range stunner vs Scotland is UEFA EURO 2020 Goal of the Tournament! ⚽️💥#EUROGOTT @GazpromFootball #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/qBENMPj25b — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 14, 2021

UEFA said Schick’s goal received nearly 800,000 votes, with Frenchman Paul Pogba’s strike into the top corner against Switzerland coming in second, while Croatia’s Luka Modric was third with his outside-of-the-boot effort against Scotland.

Schick finished the tournament as joint top scorer with five goals alongside Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.