‘We were really bad’: Patrick Vieira rips into France after semifinal exit against Spain

Spain sealed their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final with a commanding 2-0 victory over France in the semifinal on Tuesday night in Arlington, outclassing the two-time champions with a brilliant team performance.

Former French midfielder Patrick Vieira did not hold back in his assessment of the defeat, criticising the collective display of Didier Deschamps’ side on the grand stage.

“It was a big expectation for France to win the World Cup. We all are really disappointed by the result but mostly by the performance, because we needed our top players to perform today and they didn’t do it. It wasn’t one or two that were missing, all of them were missing. Collectively we were really bad,” Vieira said on ITV.