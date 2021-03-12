scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 12, 2021
Latest news

South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe elected as new president of CAF

The 59-year-old Motsepe, a highly successful businessman but a man who has little experience in football administration, is now in charge of turning around FIFA's most troubled confederation.

By: Reuters | Rabat |
Updated: March 12, 2021 6:01:23 pm
Patrice Motsepe was the first Black African to make Forbes' list of billionaires. (AFP/File)

South African billionaire mining magnate Patrice Motsepe was elected unopposed as the new Confederation of African Football president, at the organisation’s congress in Morocco on Friday.

Motsepe replaces Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar, who was elected four years ago but suspended last November on corruption charges.

The 59-year-old Motsepe becomes the eighth president in the 64-year history of African football’s governing body.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

His election was agreed in a deal brokered by FIFA president Gianni Infantino a week before the election, with two of Motsepe’s three opponents appointed as CAF vice presidents.

Motsepe is the brother-law of South African president Cyril Ramaphosa and one of the richest men on the continent.

Ahmad had made a last-minute bid to stand for re-election but his appeal against his ban was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday.

CAF reported a $10-million deficit and were told they had to cut costs to avoid further future losses.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Women’s Day: Powerful women athletes who dominate their sport
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 12: Latest News