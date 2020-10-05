‘Manchester United players need a good slap’: Patrice Evra after Spurs humiliation

Patrice Evra played for Manchester United for eight years. (Source: File)

Patrice Evra, the former Manchester United left-back, became emotional on Sunday after his former side suffered a 6-1 defeat at home at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur and said that the Red Devils were a “shambles”.

After Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring from the spot inside two minutes Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho’s side ran Manchester United ragged throughout the rest of the match.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane scored twice as Spurs opened up a disorganised United defence at will even before Anthony Martial was sent off for an off-the-ball clash with Erik Lamela. Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier were also on target for London side.

Evra, who played for United between 2006 and 2014 and won nine major trophies, sympathised with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the club failing to land their transfer targets and questioned the role of the board in the years since Alex Ferguson’s departure as manager in 2013.

“I’m a positive person, but I never want to talk about United because every time you tell the truth, it can hurt,” the 39-year-old Frenchman told Sky Sports.

“I’m passionate and I love my club, but I know you have to have some filter when you talk on TV, but it’s a shambles.”

“I feel sad for the manager … What about the board? It’s how many years since Ferguson left? How many managers have been sacked?” added Evra, who said talking about the club’s struggles made him want to end his contract as a Sky pundit.

“We don’t know because he wants players like (Jadon) Sancho but they don’t go for the right price. What’s going on with my club? I’m really emotional. It’s difficult to break a man like me, I’m a positive person.”

“I don’t promote violence but many people need a good slap at this club right now.”

WATCH THE CLIP:

(with Reuters inputs)

