‘Like my brothers Ronaldo, Pogba’: Patrice Evra reenacts viral Euro 2020 pressers

After Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba stirred things up with their opinions on beverages during their respective Euro 2020 press conferences, former France defender Patrice Evra has shown his support to them in a hilarious manner.

Posting a video of a skit featuring himself on Twitter, Evra reenacted the viral pressers in a rather exaggerated way. The former Manchester United left-back was seen removing wine bottles from the table and eating vegetables.

“Going to my #euro2020 press conference like my brothers @Cristiano and @paulpogba #ilovethisgame #positive4evra #savage,” said the caption.

Earlier this week, Portugal’s Ronaldo moved two Coca-Cola bottles from his table as he sat down to speak to the media ahead of Tuesday’s Group F opener against Hungary. He then held up a bottle of water, making headlines.

A day after that incident, France’s Pogba removed a Heineken bottle in front of him at the post-match news conference of his team’s 1-0 Group F victory over Germany.

Apart from Evra, Scotland midfielder John McGinn also made a dig, saying “Nae Coke?”, during a presser ahead of his team’s second Group D outing against FIFA 2018 World Cup semi-finalists England.

“Nae coke?” 😂 John McGinn is continuing the press conference drinks saga!pic.twitter.com/hmTpUHNAog — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 17, 2021

Ronaldo and Pogba will be next seen in action on Saturday when Portugal will take on Germany and France will lock horns with Hungary in the two Group F matches.