Path cleared for postponed El Clásico to be played on December 18

Barcelona’s rescheduled “clásico” match against Real Madrid looks set to go ahead on December 18.

The Spanish league said Thursday that is appealing to sports authorities and ordinary courts to rule on whether the clubs and Spanish federation followed correct procedures to reschedule the match, which was originally set to be played this Saturday but was moved because Catalan separatists are planning another large rally in Barcelona.

The league is objecting to playing the game on a weekday — Dec. 18 in a Wednesday — because of lower TV ratings but said it will not ask for the game to be put on hold while a decision is made.

The ruling is expected to take months, meaning it will come long after the game is played.

The league said it didn’t ask for a stay on the match because that would only “generate uncertainty among fans in Spain and across the world” who want to see the game.

The league wanted the match to be played on Dec. 7, a Saturday, to better suit TV rights holders. In addition, Copa del Rey matches are scheduled for Dec. 18, and the Club World Cup will already be underway in Qatar.