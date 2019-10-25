Path cleared for postponed El Clásico to be played on December 18

Toggle Menu
Next week's "clásico" between Barcelona and Real Madrid, due to be played on Oct. 26, 2019, has been postponed by the Spanish soccer federation to avoid coinciding with a large separatist rally in riot-stricken Catalonia

In this file photo, Barcelona supporters wave Estelada or pro-independence flags during the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. (AP Photo)

Barcelona’s rescheduled “clásico” match against Real Madrid looks set to go ahead on December 18.

The Spanish league said Thursday that is appealing to sports authorities and ordinary courts to rule on whether the clubs and Spanish federation followed correct procedures to reschedule the match, which was originally set to be played this Saturday but was moved because Catalan separatists are planning another large rally in Barcelona.

The league is objecting to playing the game on a weekday — Dec. 18 in a Wednesday — because of lower TV ratings but said it will not ask for the game to be put on hold while a decision is made.

The ruling is expected to take months, meaning it will come long after the game is played.

The league said it didn’t ask for a stay on the match because that would only “generate uncertainty among fans in Spain and across the world” who want to see the game.

The league wanted the match to be played on Dec. 7, a Saturday, to better suit TV rights holders. In addition, Copa del Rey matches are scheduled for Dec. 18, and the Club World Cup will already be underway in Qatar.

