PSG Vs Toulouse Live Score: Lionel Messi starts for PSG as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe sit out, lineups announced

PSG Vs Toulouse Live Score Updates: League leader Paris Saint-Germain is without injured star forwards Kylian Mbappé and Neymar for the home game against Toulouse but Argentine superstar Lionel Messi starts. Mbappé is out for at least three weeks after sustaining a left thigh tear in a match on Wednesday. Neymar is having treatment for a sore adductor and misses his second straight game.

The Les Parisiens are 5 points clear of Marseille at the top of the table after defeating Montpellier in the midweek. PSG will need to win the match against 12th place Toulouse to give their fans and players a much-needed boost of confidence after a rather shaky start since the World Cup break ended.

Toulouse, meanwhile are witnessing an upturn in form claiming 13 out of a possible 15 points in the French league but they have lost two of their last 3 encounters in which they have scored the opening goal of the match.