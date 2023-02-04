PSG Vs Toulouse Live Score: Lionel Messi starts for PSG as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe sit out, lineups announced

PSG Vs Toulouse Live Score Updates: League leader Paris Saint-Germain is without injured star forwards Kylian Mbappé and Neymar for the home game against Toulouse but Argentine superstar Lionel Messi starts. Mbappé is out for at least three weeks after sustaining a left thigh tear in a match on Wednesday. Neymar is having treatment for a sore adductor and misses his second straight game.
The Les Parisiens are 5 points clear of Marseille at the top of the table after defeating Montpellier in the midweek. PSG will need to win the match against 12th place Toulouse to give their fans and players a much-needed boost of confidence after a rather shaky start since the World Cup break ended.
Toulouse, meanwhile are witnessing an upturn in form claiming 13 out of a possible 15 points in the French league but they have lost two of their last 3 encounters in which they have scored the opening goal of the match.
PSG XI (4-3-1-2): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Renato Sanches, Fabian Ruiz; Soler; Messi, Ekitike
Toulouse XI (4-3-3): Dupe; Desler, Rouault, Nicolaisen, Suazo; Aboukhlal, Spierings, Van den Boomen; Chaibi, Dallinga, Onaiwu
The Parisian defence has not conceded a goal against Toulouse in the last 5 league matches between the two teams. If the Parisians achieve another clean sheet against TFC, the club record will be equalled: 6 matches without conceding a single goal against Lille (1989-1993) and Metz (2000-2005).
Paris St Germain will be without Neymar when they take on Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Saturday after the Brazilian was ruled out due to muscle pain.
"Following some pain in his abductor muscle, Neymar is still recovering and is training individually," PSG said in a statement. "He will resume training with the squad early next week."
PSG are already without Kylian Mbappe, who has been ruled out for three weeks with a thigh injury and will miss the team's Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich on Feb 14.
Paris Saint-Germain got back to winning ways in the league with a 3-1 victory at Montpellier. They have now gone 22 official matches without defeat at the Parc des Princes (17 wins and 5 draws).
World Cup winner Lionel Messi scored and Kylian Mbappé missed a twice-taken penalty before getting injured as Paris Saint-Germain won 3-1 at Montpellier to move five points clear at the top of the French league on Wednesday.
Mbappé went down clutching his leg just under the right knee and limped off in the 21st minute — having earlier missed a twice-taken penalty and blazed the rebound over an open goal on his second effort.
It was unclear exactly what his injury was. Television cameras also caught him rubbing the back of his left thigh as he walked to the dressing room.
Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse will meet for the 74th time in official matches in all competitions. The record is in Paris' favour, with 42 wins, 13 draws and 18 defeats for the Rouge et Bleu.
The club from the capital has not lost to Toulouse at the Parc des Princes since 29 October 2008 (0-1) and is on a 14-match unbeaten run at home in official matches (13 wins, 1 draw) against TFC.
PSG XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Mendes, Pembele, Marquinhos, Hakimi; Verratti, Pereira, Vitinha, Soler; Ekitike, Messi
Toulouse XI (4-3-3): Dupe; Desler, Rouault, Nicolaisen, Suazo; Aboukhlal, Spierings, Van den Boomen; Chaibi, Dallinga, Onaiwu
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of French league leaders Paris Saint Germain and 12th placed Toulouse. A injury-riddled PSG will miss the services of Neymar and Mbappe but Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is expected to lead their attack. Stay tuned for live updates of the match.