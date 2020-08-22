Paris Saint-Germain: The road to UEFA Champions League 2020 final

PSG have reached the UEFA Champions League final for the first time in the club's 50-year history. (Source: Reuters)

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) would look to complete their UEFA Champions League run this season on a happy note. The French side, which has international stars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in their team, are yet to accomplish their first European title and the wait could finally get over on Sunday night.

However, standing in PSG’s way are German giants Bayern Munich, whose ambition of winning the European title for the sixth time was highlighted perfectly in their 8-2 quarterfinal win over Barcelona.

Ahead of the showdown in Lisbon, here is a look back at PSG’s journey in the elite European tournament this season.

Group Stage:

The French club was lined up in Group A, along with Real Madrid, Galatasaray, and Club Brugge. The team finished top in their respective group after winning five of the group stage matches.

Thumping Brugge and Galatasary to two 5-0 wins, and humiliating Real Madrid at home with a 3-0 win, PSG started off their campaign on a confident note. Their only blip in the group stage was a 2-2 draw against the Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Round of 16: PSG 3-2 Dortmund (on aggregate)

Thomas Tuchel’s side was were locked up against his former club Borussia Dortmund in their round-of-16 clash, and the French side got off to a disappointing start, losing the first leg 2-1. However, the team produced a great show in the second leg at home and won the match 2-0, thus helping the side eliminate Dortmund 3-2 on aggregate.

Quarterfinal: PSG 2-1 Atalanta

For the first-time in the tournament’s history, the quarterfinals and the semifinals were cut short to one-leg affair that too in a neutral venue.

The match was played in Lisbon, with PSG scoring two late goals to secure a 2-1 win against Atlanta. Marquinhos and substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored late into the second half to secure the win.

Semifinal: PSG 3-0 RB Leipzig

Inspired by Argentine Angel Di Maria, Paris St Germain reached their first-ever Champions League final with a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig last week.

Goals from Marquinhos and Di Maria put PSG 2-0 up at the interval and Juan Bernat added the third in the 56th minute for what was a comfortable victory at the Estadio da Luz.

