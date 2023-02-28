scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Paris Saint Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi investigated for ‘torture and kidnapping’

Several months ago, Benabderrahmane had filed a complaint against Al-Khelaifi accusing the PSG honcho of torturing him in Qatar in 2020 due to him possessing documents containing compromising information on Al-Khelaifi.

The information that Benabderrahmane has may implicate the PSG president in some form of wrongdoing related to the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.

Paris Saint Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is being investigated for the alleged kidnapping and torture of Franco-Algerian lobbyist Tayeb Benabderrahmane, according to various reports.

Now, three French judges have been appointed to launch an investigation into the aforementioned incident.

Reacting to the news, Al-Khelaïfi said as quoted by The Sun, “You are talking about professional criminals. They’ve changed their lawyers more times than they’ve changed their stories and their lies. It is the ultimate media manipulation. I’m just amazed so many people have taken their lies and contradictions as credible – but that’s the media world we’re in today. Justice will run its course – I don’t have time to talk about petty professional criminals.”

The information that Benabderrahmane has may implicate the PSG president in some form of wrongdoing related to the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar or even the awarding of television rights for the Middle East for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups to BeIN Media, according to media reports.

In June last year, the Swiss Federal Criminal Court had acquitted Al-Khelaifi for the second time of the accusations of his accepting bribes and criminal mismanagement to award the World Cup broadcast rights.

Al-Khelaifi, who is also the President of the beIN Media Group, had been under the clouds of suspicion regarding the same over the past few years and was also cleared of the charges during an initial trial in 2020 by the Federal Penal Tribunal, but the Public Ministry of the Confederation then launched an appeal.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 23:03 IST
