‘Paraguay’s cynical game same as in 1998; they didn’t evolve’: Frank Leboeuf

Frank Leboeuf is a World Cup winner with France’s 1998 team, and reasonably respectful of South American teams and talent they possess – good enough to not play desperately dirty football. Sitting in the ESPN studio with Scottish former player Craig Burley, Leboeuf refused to believe Paraguay had no other option but to play cruel, cynical and curmudgeonly football.

“I’m relieved but upset,” Leboeuf said on ESPN. “Maybe France didn’t have a good game, but it’s impossible to play against a team like that (Paraguay). They refuse to play. Every action from them, every decision from referee 30 years ago …. ,” said the ’98 starter who has seen these dirty tricks before. “With many South American teams, you have to complain, you have to discuss, you have to not be okay with any decision. I’m fed up with that football,” he added.

Many football watchers were disgusted given they also watched Cape Verde two nights before, playing clean tackles for a defensive masterclass that left even Lionel Messi panting.

“Especially when we saw Cape Verde trying to do something yesterday, losing with pride. I’m sorry, but that Paraguay team was everything I hate about football and that’s unfair to a World Cup and to their own fans. They offer nothing. They just defend, kick the ball high,” he said.

When Scotland International Craig Burley pointed out it might be the only way for Paraguay to play, Leboeuf was unimpressed.

“I hated the game. But it’s not Paraguay’s job to make us, or all the fans and viewing public at home, happy. I don’t like it but that’s where it is. They go toe to toe with France they get battered… They thought they could go toe to toe against USA but got battered. If that’s what US did, what would French have done?

“I can understand the way, but I don’t like it. I don’t like to watch it. It’s not a good spectacle. And it’s not in the spirit of how World Cup games have been played. But that’s their decision. They thought that was the best way to rile up the French. To get under their skin. Whack them, annoy everybody, complain to the referee,” Burley explained.

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Leboeuf retorted that he had sympathy for Enciso first half. When he was running at front, nowhere near the ball but, trying to defend. “But that’s the only thing he did. Almiron as well. That’s impossible to play. The coach should’ve thought about how they can get the ball tactically to upset the French. But here as soon as French scored it was over. Because Paraguay had nothing to offer,” he scythed.

The French WC winner reckoned it was a problem dating back 30 years or more, and unlikely to get sorted in the next 20.

“In 1998 we played against Paraguay in the last 16. And it was exactly the same game,” Leboeuf recalled. “Same football. So they didn’t evolve. They didn’t try anything and it’s been 28 years. It’s a carbon copy of what we saw 28 years ago. And that’s impossible for me. They are talented. South American players are so talented. They have skills. Use them. Try to get something out of it. Maybe will take time. Maybe you will have some bad days. But try.’

When asked if Paraguay had no choice but to play this way with resources they had, Leboeuf said, “The resources you are saying, you have to change your football and mentality at some point. Because it doesn’t go anywhere. Let’s say they don’t change. So 20 years from now they gonna be the same kind of team, right?

Paraguay completed just 99 passes, while France had 510 with 76% possession.

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The number of cards given (0 to Paraguay players, 1 to support staff; 3 to France) were a travesty in itself.

“Football has evolved. And teams that play with fear are going home. Unfortunately Cape Verde did, but they went out on their sword. But defensive teams are getting beat..France are favourites, but even second string teams that are trying to go for it, are sometimes getting rewarded…. Maybe it’ll be an eye opener to other countries. To know we have to get on front foot… Paraguay have not,” he said.

Burley who had earlier declared his Scotland did not deserve to advance for playing dull football, quipped, “Oh I was pining to watch Scotland today. Scotland were super exciting compared to this Paraguay!”