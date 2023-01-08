scorecardresearch
Argentina’s Papu Gomez gets tattoo of Emi Martínez’s World Cup final save

Papu Gomez tatto of Emi Martinez on the left. (Screengrab). Martinez's final minutes save in the World Cup final on the left. (Twitter)
Papu Gomez has honoured his Argentinan teammate Emi Martinez with a tattoo of his saving a shot from the French player in the dying moments of the World Cup final.

In the Instagram post Papu Gomez posted a picture of his tattoo with Martinez making the saving with the number 122’43” underneath. The 122 minutes 43 seconds is the time at which the Argentinan goalie made the match-saving effort.

In a nail-biting contest when the scores were level 3-3 France striker Randal Kolo Muani found himself one-on-one with Martinez which he saved. The game eventually went to penalties which Argentina won 4-2.

In addition to the Martinez tattoo Papu Gomez was seen with the tattoos of the World Cup and his jersey number.

Martinez won the golden glove award of the World Cup.

In addition to that honouring his heroics in the final moments of the game. A satellite named after Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company.

Earlier this week, Argentine satellite company Innova Space announced that two new picosatellites will be launched in January 2023 to join its Libertadores de América constellation.

The two new low-orbit satellites, named Dibu Martínez and Juana Azurduy, will join General San Martín, the company’s first satellite, which was launched last January.

As explained by the CEO of Innova Space, Alejandro Cordero, they have decided to rename the picosatellite which was initially called Simón Bolívar, and name it after the world champion goalkeeper of Mar del Plata, and leave the name of the Libertador for the next development.

“This event showed everyone that nothing is impossible. The dream has become a reality created by Innova Space. Now, another from Mar del Plata like our students is today a new example that everything is possible if we really put our passion and work into it. “Dibu” and the entire national team brought us the most desired Cup in Argentina after 36 years, won also thanks to perseverance, without ever giving up”, said Alejandro Cordero.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 11:08 IST
