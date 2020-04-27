Pablo Zabaleta believes his last Premier League game may be in empty stadiums

Pablo Zabaleta is in his final season at West Ham United. (Source: Reuters) Pablo Zabaleta is in his final season at West Ham United. (Source: Reuters)

West Ham United defender Pablo Zabaleta has said the COVID-19 pandemic may mean he will not have the chance to play in front of supporters again before he ends his Premier League career.

Soccer in England has been suspended indefinitely because of the flu-like coronavirus which has caused more than 20,000 deaths in Britain, with games likely to be held without fans present once the season resumes.

Argentine Zabaleta, 35, is in his final season at the east London club after signing a contract extension last year.

“I was coming to the end of my career and it was my last season in England, and I wanted to finish in a different way, playing in front of the fans, having those emotions and that adrenaline,” Zabaleta told West Ham’s website.

“I know this but I will find myself maybe playing in empty stadiums and with different emotions, but that’s something I cannot manage myself.”

READ | As PL aims a mid-June restart, hurdles outnumber hopes

Zabaleta won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup with Manchester City before joining West Ham in 2017.

“The Premier League and all the countries I’m sure will try to restart the league, but nothing will be the same,” Zabaleta, who has made 10 league appearances this season, added.

The defender said the virus would change our lifestyle. “I need to accept it … Mentally it’s tough but as I say, all I’m trying to do is stay positive.”

READ | Is the prospect of empty stadiums for football that simple?

West Ham United are 16th in the table with 27 points from 29 games.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.