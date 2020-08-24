Pablo Mari, Cedric Soares sign permanent deals with Arsenal after loan spells

Pablo Mari had joined Arsenal from Flamengo. (Source: Reuters)

Arsenal have agreed permanent deals with defenders Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares after their loan spells in the second half of the 2019/20 campaign, the club said on their website here on Monday.

Mari, 26, moved to the Premier League side in January from Flamengo, who he helped win the Brazilian Serie A title and Copa Libertadores last year.

The Spanish center-back played three times for Arsenal before his season was ended prematurely by an ankle injury.

The 28-year-old Portugal full-back Soares, who initially joined on a short-term loan deal from Southampton, made five league appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side last season.

Arsenal have been linked with Lille center-back Gabriel Magalhaes by British media as Arteta looks for more defensive cover ahead of the league campaign, which begins on September 12.

