scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 24, 2020
Top news

Pablo Mari, Cedric Soares sign permanent deals with Arsenal after loan spells

While Pablo Mari moved to Arsenal in January from Brazilian side Flamengo, Cedric Soares joined Mikel Arteta's team on a short-term loan deal from Southampton eight months back.

By: Reuters | Updated: August 24, 2020 11:06:06 pm
Pablo Mari had joined Arsenal from Flamengo. (Source: Reuters)

Arsenal have agreed permanent deals with defenders Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares after their loan spells in the second half of the 2019/20 campaign, the club said on their website here on Monday.

Mari, 26, moved to the Premier League side in January from Flamengo, who he helped win the Brazilian Serie A title and Copa Libertadores last year.

The Spanish center-back played three times for Arsenal before his season was ended prematurely by an ankle injury.

1x1

The 28-year-old Portugal full-back Soares, who initially joined on a short-term loan deal from Southampton, made five league appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side last season.

Arsenal have been linked with Lille center-back Gabriel Magalhaes by British media as Arteta looks for more defensive cover ahead of the league campaign, which begins on September 12.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Bayern Munich are the new Champions League winners
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Aug 24: Latest News