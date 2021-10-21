Own goal sinks Indian women’s football team in friendly match against Swedish club

The Indian women’s football team conceded an own goal after twice frittering away its lead to suffer a 2-3 defeat against Swedish top-tier side Hammarby IF in a friendly match in Stockholm.

Indumathi (30 min) had put India ahead with her first-half strike but it was cancelled six minutes later by Nina Jakobsson.

In fast-paced action, Manisa Panna restored India’s lead when she found the net in the 40th minute but the home side neutralised it through Amanda Sundstrom (52 min).

With around 12 minutes of regulation time left on the clock, Jakobsson played a part in the winner, which was eventually deemed to have been turned over the line by Ranjana Chanu (own goal) on Wednesday.

India had started off on a brighter note in the first half, as Sangita intercepted the ball near the opposition area and played it in to Pyari Xaxa.

The forward tried to dribble the keeper but was stopped in her tracks.



India kept knocking on the Hammarby doors. Pyari soared up the wing and played it to Anju whose cross was punched out of the box by the Hammarby keeper.

Indumathi gave India the lead on the half-hour mark, when she jinked past a defender, before rounding the keeper to fire it home. Jakobsson soon drew level for the Swedish club.

The tides turned once again in India’s when a corner by Anju Tamang was headed into the back of the net by Manisa.

Martina, who had replaced the injured Sangita earlier, made a mazy run on the left flank, cut past a defender, before finally being dispossessed.

Hammarby were level a minute later when Sundstrom headed in a cross.