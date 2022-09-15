scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Own goal from Hyderabad takes Bengaluru FC to Durand Cup final

The half-ended with a chance for Sunil Chetri after he got at the end of a long ball but his volley went over the roof of the net. HFC had 68 per cent possession in the half and three shots on goal to BFC's one.

The goal came quite against the run of play and in what was probably BFC's first proper attack of the match. ( Source : Durand Cup / Twitter)

An own goal at the half-hour mark by Spanish defender Odei Onaindia Zabala was enough for Bengaluru FC (BFC) to overcome the challenge of Hyderabad FC (HFC) and make the final of the Durand Cup.

It was a largely cagey second semi-final with HFC having the lion’s share of chances as well as possession and their star striker Batholomew Ogbeche being wasteful for once, but in the end The Blues did well enough to win the battle of ISL heavyweights. The goal came quite against the run of play and in what was probably BFC’s first proper attack of the match. Jayesh Rane played right to Prabir Das, who delivered the perfect cross across the face of goal for Roy Krishna. The Fijian striker got a touch but Zabala, the BFC central defender in-fact deflected it into the back of his own net in the end.

The half ended with a chance for Sunil Chetri after he got at the end of a long ball but his volley went over the roof of the net. HFC had 68 percent possession in the half and three shots on goal to BFC’s one.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Predictive Policing’’ o...Premium
UPSC Key-September 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Predictive Policing’’ o...
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...Premium
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita SinghPremium
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita Singh
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...Premium
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...

There weren’t too many clear chances in the game after that and it ensured that there was going to be a first-time winner of the Durand Cup on Sunday.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 10:30:46 pm
Next Story

Monkeypox shots, treatments and tests are unavailable in much of the world

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Roger Federer announces retirement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 15: Latest News