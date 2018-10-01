Throw in, 50 yard backpass: Absurd own goals this weekend in European football

Abbie McManus scored an own goal while passing to her Manchester City teammate. (Source: Abbie McManus Instagram) Abbie McManus scored an own goal while passing to her Manchester City teammate. (Source: Abbie McManus Instagram)

Weekend’s football in Europe saw two moments of embarrassment – one for Manchester City women’s goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck and for Stuttgart keep Ron-Rober Zieler – that resulted in own goals.

In the Women’s Super League game, Manchester City player Abbie McManus had the misfortune of adding an own goal to her record and was left visibly upset in so doing. He 50 yard backpass to goalkeeper Roebuck bounced over and found the net in the game against Birmingham City. The own goal happened in the eighth minute of the game but City recovered from going 1-0 down to win 3-2. McManus quipped “goal of the season” in a Twitter hashtag before adding “lesson learnt.”

Stuttgart beat Werder Bremen 2-1 in the Bundesliga but ta moment would go down as the blooper of the season thanks to a moment of loss of concentration for Zieler. With Stuttgart leading at Mercedes-Benz Arena, Borna Sosa took a throw-in from the left sideline and went back to Zieler who who wasn’t paying attention. With the keeper fixing his shin guards and socks, the ball trickled by him, not realizing it until it was too late. The ball rolled into the net to level the score at 1-1.

Own-goal from free-throw for Stuttgart!

Must be a kind of record… pic.twitter.com/umfpXxID5N — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) 30 September 2018

The goal went down as an own-goal for Zieler as he was the closest to it when it trickled into the net, and it’s not possible to score – in your net or the opponent’s – off a throw-in.

