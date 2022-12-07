‘Out of breath at halftime’: Switzerland manager reveals sickness bug swept through his squad

Switzerland manager Murat Yakin has revealed a sickness bug swept through his squad in the days ahead of their chastening 6-1 defeat by Portugal in the 2022 World Cup round of 16.

Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick, with Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also on the scoresheet as Portugal put Switzerland to the sword in Qatar.

Silvan Widmer, Fabian Schar and Nico Elvedi were among those impacted. Switzerland sources insisted none of them had tested positive for COVID-19, however.

Yakin said: “Unfortunately, Widmer had a cold. Same for Schar. He was out of breath at half-time.

“Elvedi also had a fever. He was not fully ready. Schar wasn’t himself either.”

Widmer and Elvedi did not play any part in the 6-2 defeat while Schar only managed to complete the first half before he was withdrawn.

But Yakin made clear that the absences were not to blame for Switzerland’s loss.

He added: “We must accept this defeat and congratulate Portugal. They were the best team this evening. They surprised us.