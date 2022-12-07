scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

‘Out of breath at halftime’: Switzerland manager reveals sickness bug swept through his squad

Switzerland were humbled 6-1 by Portugal in their Round-of-16 clash

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin. (Reuters)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Switzerland manager Murat Yakin has revealed a sickness bug swept through his squad in the days ahead of their chastening 6-1 defeat by Portugal in the 2022 World Cup round of 16.

Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick, with Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also on the scoresheet as Portugal put Switzerland to the sword in Qatar.

Silvan Widmer, Fabian Schar and Nico Elvedi were among those impacted. Switzerland sources insisted none of them had tested positive for COVID-19, however.

Yakin said: “Unfortunately, Widmer had a cold. Same for Schar. He was out of breath at half-time.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...
The GM mustard debatePremium
The GM mustard debate

“Elvedi also had a fever. He was not fully ready. Schar wasn’t himself either.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Widmer and Elvedi did not play any part in the 6-2 defeat while Schar only managed to complete the first half before he was withdrawn.

But Yakin made clear that the absences were not to blame for Switzerland’s loss.

Advertisement

He added: “We must accept this defeat and congratulate Portugal. They were the best team this evening. They surprised us.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-12-2022 at 01:24:12 pm
Next Story

Demonetisation: SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging decision, seeks records from Centre, RBI

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 07: Latest News
close