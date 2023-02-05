scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement

Osimhen double leads Napoli to 3-0 win over Spezia

Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia put Napoli in front from the penalty spot two minutes into the second half, after the ball struck defender Arkadiusz Reca's arm inside the area.

La Spezia's Caldara, left, fights for the ball with Napoli's Osimhen during the Serie A soccer match between Spezia Calcio and SSC Napoli at the Alberto Picco stadium in La Spezia, Italy, Sunday Feb. 5, 2023. (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP)

Two goals by striker Victor Osimhen helped leaders Serie A Napoli to a comfortable 3-0 win over struggling Spezia on Sunday, condemning the hosts to a third consecutive defeat.

Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia put Napoli in front from the penalty spot two minutes into the second half, after the ball struck defender Arkadiusz Reca’s arm inside the area.

Osimhen could have doubled the visitors’ lead in the 61st minute but his effort was ruled out for a foul on Spezia defender Mattia Caldara.
The Nigerian netted seven minutes later, however, with a close-range header following a mistake by Spezia defender Ethan Ampadu.

Another error by the Spezia defence gifted Osimhen the chance to make it 3-0 in the 73rd minute with his 16th league goal of the season, a personal record.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Mayawati’s silence on Sidheeque Kappan case says
What Mayawati’s silence on Sidheeque Kappan case says
A prisoner in Pakistan: An IAF pilot’s tale of courage and fortitude
A prisoner in Pakistan: An IAF pilot’s tale of courage and fortitude
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Napoli provisionally increased their advantage over second-placed Inter Milan to 16 points. Spezia remained 17th, hovering five points above the relegation zone.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 19:39 IST
Next Story

Five injured in TTP-orchestrated explosion in Pakistan’s Quetta city

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 05: Latest News
close