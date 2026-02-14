Organizers say 2027 Africa Cup will take place as planned in Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya

Senegal’s Sadio Mane holds the trophy aloft as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Youssef Loulidi)

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will go ahead as originally planned in Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya, the president of the Confederation of African Football said Friday.

Patrice Motsepe, speaking after a meeting of CAF’s executive committee, said the tournament will be played in June and/or July and that the organization will be announcing exact dates soon.

Motsepe addressed several issues including last month’s Africa Cup in Morocco and the hosting of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations again next month.

Motsepe said the women’s tournament will go ahead at planned from March 17 to April 3, rebuffing reports that Morocco wanted to withdraw from hosting the tournament for the third time straight after South Africa offered to take over.