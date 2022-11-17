Organisers say ‘fake fan’ claim disappointing after videos of Indians welcoming England, Argentina go viral

After videos of Indian fans welcoming England and Argentina went viral in the last few days, there’s been scepticism over their ‘genuineness’.

It has been reported in the last few weeks that Qatar ‘paid’ hundreds of ‘fake fans’ to welcome and support different teams during the World Cup. The organisers have dismissed these allegations. However, when hundreds of Indian fans flooded the streets of Doha to first welcome Argentina and then England, questions were raised – by journalists and social media commentators, as per the organisers – if they were ‘receiving cash’ from the organisers.

Huge number of Indian ex-pats outside the England hotel, awaiting the team’s arrival in Qatar. Spoke to a few of them, and they insist they are not fake fans. Also have shown us murals of England players they have drawn back in Kerala pic.twitter.com/YlQQMOnPad — Sean Ingle (@seaningle) November 15, 2022

“It’s not clear whether the fans are migrants workers who live in Qatar and have been partying early, or whether the parades have been staged by authorities,” foxsports.com.au reported.

The Guardian reported that it spoke to ‘half a dozen supporters on the ground’ and asked some of them if they were paid by the organisers. The allegations, the report added, were dismissed by the fans, ‘who said they were originally from Kerala and displayed a broad knowledge of the England team and the Premier League’.

Me parece a mi o… Somos locales otra vez!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bgBu32lOIi — Esteban Edul (@estebanedul) November 11, 2022

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari body responsible for organising the event, too lashed out at the reports.

“Fans from all over the world – many of whom have made Qatar their home – have contributed to the local atmosphere recently, organising fan walks and parades throughout the country, and welcoming the various national teams at their hotels,” the Supreme Committee said in a statement. “Numerous journalists and commentators on social media have questioned whether these are ‘real’ fans. We thoroughly reject these assertions, which are both disappointing and unsurprising.”

Indian fans were among the top 10 buyers, nation-wise, of the World Cup tickets. And in the last few days, they’ve paraded across the streets of Qatar, wearing the colours of England, Argentina and Brazil.

The World Cup kicks off on Sunday, with hosts Qatar facing Ecuador in the first match.