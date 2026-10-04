‘Organised and difficult’: Carlo Ancelotti on India after Brazil’s 4-0 victory

The Indian football team’s friendly against five-time world champions Brazil ended with a 4-0 scoreline in favour of the visitors at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday, but Selecao boss Carlo Ancelotti praised the Indian team for being organised and making it difficult for them to score their opening goal.

Brazil are currently the world’s 6th ranked team while India are languishing in 138th spot. Despite that, Brazil only opened the scoring in the 28th minute, through a goal from Estevao. Then, the floodgates opened. A goal from Pedro ensured the teams went to the half-time break with Brazil leading 2-0. Samuel Lino scored a second half brace to complete the rout.