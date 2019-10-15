Watch: Opponents huddle around a Hijabi footballer to protect her from showing her hair

A heartwarming sight was seen on the football pitch in Jordan when players of a team rushed to form a huddle around an opponent to protect her modesty when her hijab fell off from her head after trying to dribble past a few defenders.

JUST BEAUTIFUL. Opponents huddle up around a Hijabi footballer in order to protect her from showing her hair. pic.twitter.com/O5aC84AhmN — Shuaib Ahmed (@Footynions) October 13, 2019

The incident happened in a match last week between Shabab al Ordon Club and Arab Orthodox Club in the WAFF Women’s Club Championship.

This tournament featured representatives from Jordan, Palestine, Bahrain, Lebanon and United Arab Emirates this year, with the winners to claim the title of regional champions of West Asia.

Shabab al Ordon, the Jordan-based club, were crowned the champions of this tournament. However, it is because of the act of coming to the rescue of an opponent that their players are winning hearts across the globe.

Having respect for someone else’s customs and beliefs even if they aren’t your own. We definitely need more of this in the world today. — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) October 14, 2019

Remarkable number of men in the comments saying ‘I disagree with her culture forcing her to wear a hijab’ but also laughing about women playing football. Here’s a thought, let woman wear what they want, play which sports they want, and keep your nose out of it if it bothers you. — Spooky Scary Marxist Punk (@jshsouthern) October 14, 2019

FIFA had overturned a ban on wearing hijabs in 2014. The first major FIFA tournament where hijabs were allowed was the 2016 Under-17 Women’s World Cup, which was incidentally hosted by Jordan.