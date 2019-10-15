Watch: Opponents huddle around a Hijabi footballer to protect her from showing her hair

Toggle Menu
A heartwarming sight was seen on the football pitch in Jordan when players of a team rushed to form a huddle around an opponent to protect her modesty when her hijab fell off from her head.

Representational image (Reuters Photo)

A heartwarming sight was seen on the football pitch in Jordan when players of a team rushed to form a huddle around an opponent to protect her modesty when her hijab fell off from her head after trying to dribble past a few defenders.

The incident happened in a match last week between Shabab al Ordon Club and Arab Orthodox Club in the WAFF Women’s Club Championship.

This tournament featured representatives from Jordan, Palestine, Bahrain, Lebanon and United Arab Emirates this year, with the winners to claim the title of regional champions of West Asia.

Shabab al Ordon, the Jordan-based club, were crowned the champions of this tournament. However, it is because of the act of coming to the rescue of an opponent that their players are winning hearts across the globe.

FIFA had overturned a ban on wearing hijabs in 2014. The first major FIFA tournament where hijabs were allowed was the 2016 Under-17 Women’s World Cup, which was incidentally hosted by Jordan.

