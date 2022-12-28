One silver and one orange: Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella plays with different boots after damage by a heavy tackle

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella was spotted wearing odd boots at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday after tearing one of his pairs clean off.

Post Blues’ 2-0 win over Bournemouth, Cucurella went to examine the boot only to find out that it had been poorly damaged as a heavy tackle tore the boot. The 24-year-old walked out off the field limping to fetch a new one.

A backroom staff of the club immediately provided a replacement for the boot but it was visibly different from the one that was ruined.

The defender, however, chose to continue playing with the other undamaged boot, which means much of the second half was played with two different shoes- one orange and one silver.

Meanwhile, Qatar starrers Mason Mount and Kai Havertz provided their side with an easy lead while Bournemouth fought hard for their revival in the game.

“It wasn’t just about the win, we wanted a performance as well, we wanted to play better than we have done, We weren’t happy with our performances [before the World Cup],” Chelsea boss Graham Potter told Prime Video after his team made a comeback from losing 3 games before the break.

“We played some good attacking football and created some decent chances against a side that are doing well. They came back at us in the second half but overall I think we deserved the win.”

Regardless of the result, Chelsea has managed to remain at the eighth position in the league with six points off the Champions League places.