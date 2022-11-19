One-sided moral lesson is just hypocrisy: FIFA chief calls out World Cup critics

FIFA president Gianni Infantino targeted European critics of World Cup host Qatar on Saturday and suggested a moral double standard in his home continent.

Citing Europe’s problems, Infantino, while addressing reporters said, “What we Europeans have been doing for the past 3,000 years, we should be apologizing for the next 3,000 years before we start giving moral lessons to people,”

“Today I feel Qatari,” Infantino said. “Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel a migrant worker.”

🗣 “Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker.” President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino with a strange speech on the eve of the 2022 World Cup pic.twitter.com/f1xIfWAjom — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 19, 2022

He said European nations now closed its borders to immigrants who wanted to work there, whereas Qatar had offered opportunities to workers from India, Bangladesh and other southeast Asian nations through legal channels.

“What has been put on the table in the past few months is something quite incredible,” the FIFA leader said of criticism of Qatar from Western media.

“I have difficulties understanding the criticism. We have to invest in helping these people, in education and to give them a better future and more hope. We should all educate ourselves, many things are not perfect but reform and change takes time.

“This one-sided moral lesson is just hypocrisy. I wonder why no-one recognises the progress made here since 2016.

“It is not easy to take the critics of a decision that was made 12 years ago. Qatar is ready, it will be the best World Cup ever.

“I don’t have to defend Qatar, they can defend themselves. I defend football.”

🗣 “Can somebody who looks like an indian not cheer for England or for Spain or for Germany, you know what this is? This is racism.” President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino hits out at the accusations that fans have been paid to support countries in Qatar pic.twitter.com/4RcZoYapE7 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 19, 2022

“I am reading that these people don’t look English so they can’t cheer for England, they look like Indians. What is that? Can someone who looks Indian not cheer for England, Spain or Germany?

“You know what it is? It is racist, pure racist,” Infantino said.

Speaking about the reforms in the country, he said, “I am very pleased to have been having discussions with the Qatar government and director-general of ILO (International Labour Organization),” he said. “There is a real prospect of a dedicated office that would be permanent ILO office which will be having its headquarters in Doha.”

During his news conference, Infantino also spoke about the the treatment of LGBTQ people in Qatar and said, “They’ve (Qatari organisers) confirmed and I can confirm that everyone is welcome. If you have a person here and there who says the opposite, it’s not the opinion of the country, it’s certainly not the opinion of FIFA.”

“Like for the workers, these are processes,” he said. “Of course I believe it should be allowed as FIFA president, but I went through a process”.

Infantino defended the about-face decision on the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums. “If this is the biggest issue we have … I will go to the beach and relax until 18th of December,” Infantino said.

“Every decision is discussed, debated and taken jointly,” he said of FIFA and Qatari organisers.