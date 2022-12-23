‘One of the greatest players of this club’ – Guardiola lauds ‘grumpy’ De Bruyne whose masterclass takes Man City past Liverpool

After a disappointing showing with Belgium, whose long-hyped ‘golden generation’ suffered a group-stage exit at the recently concluded World Cup, Kevin De Bruyne proved why he is one of the best players in the world as club football resumed. The Belgian ran the show in Manchester City’s midfield, getting two assists which could have been five, in their 3-2 win over Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

Following the game, coach Pep Guardiola was full of praise for his talisman, claiming the 31-year-old needs to be “grumpy”, as he may have been after the World Cup, to find the killer instinct. “Today he was outstanding. Kevin has had eight years here, you know him like me – he has to find the right fire inside of himself, just to be a little bit, I would say grumpy or upset to play his best,” Guardiola said in his post-match press conference.

“I know it is not easy to find every three days this consistency but today he had something inside that says I am going to it, I want to fight,” he added. “What can I say, eight years he has done everything for this club, an absolute legend. He will be remembered forever as one of the greatest, greatest, greatest players of this club.”

Despite the game being the first since players return from the World Cup – Guardiola was particularly brutal in his team selection, picking Natahan Ake, who had played 120 minutes in the Netherlands’ quarterfinal defeat to Argentina just last week, as well as Manuel Akanji and Rodri who had played the Round of 16 with Switzerland and Spain respectively – but it was played at a terrific pace.

De Bruyne found Erling Haaland with a brilliant cross down the left to open the scoring, with Fabio Carvalho opening the scoring shortly after. City went into half time at 1-1 as the better team, and through a marvellous touch and finish from Riyadh Mahrez, took an early lead in the second, only for Mohamed Salah to equalise shortly after.

De Bruyne created the last of his five chances to pick up his second assist, a pinpoint cross after a short corner routine into the path of Ake, who headed home. Liverpool could have equalised, or even been in the lead, had Darwin Nunez converted a couple of clear-cut chances that fell his way, but City’s overall domination saw them pick up a deserved win to knock out the title holders.