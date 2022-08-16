scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

On first start for Reds, Nunez sees red

In a moment of rage, the Uruguayan forward head-butted Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen to be promptly send off.

By: Express News Service |
August 16, 2022 10:45:11 am
Darwin Nunez of Liverpool walks back after sent off on his Anfield Premier League debut vs Palace on Monday. (Photo: Squawka/Twitter)

After his cameo against Fulham, including a neat goal, Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez was handed out his first start for the new club against Crystal Palace. He was thoroughly impressive, his energy and intensity relentless, his movements sharp and clever, but a hot-headed moment ended his night prematurely and probably cost his team a couple of points as the Palace game ended in a draw.

At the 57th minute of the game, with Liverpool trailing 1-0 after a Wilfried Zaha goal, Andersen pushed him in the back, arguing about something. Nunez just turned around and barged his head onto his face, not once but twice, dusting up memories of the other legendary Uruguayan forward in the red shirt, Luis Suarez. Perhaps, Nunez was dismayed at himself for spilling three gilt-edged chances, perhaps he had enough of Andersen’s needling, but his medium of venting out his came for heavy criticism.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville crooned: “Tonight the story is Nunez. Not just the second head-butt but the first one, then to have a go again. You usually get a coming together and there’s a little one, but he’s properly gone for it. “There’s no history of that at Benfica (his former club), he’s not been sent off there. That’s the stupidity of tonight. He’s a young player and it’s a steep learning curve for him tonight.”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said he “couldn’t believe” how the forward claimed innocence after the head-butt. “I couldn’t believe when he throws his arms up, he’s obviously remonstrating to the referee. I cannot believe how he thinks he’s going to get away with that when he’s remonstrating at the referee, there was no other option but you could not have had a better view. As he’s walking back to the bench, he knows what he’s done, he’ll be sitting in the dressing room absolutely gutted – and rightly so. He’s let himself down and his team down, the points dropped. If he’s on the pitch I’m sure Liverpool would’ve (gone) on to win,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...

Núñez is, incidentally, the first Liverpool player to be sent off for violent conduct during  Klopp’s seven-year tenure at Anfield. “There was provocation but it was definitely the wrong reaction,” the Liverpool manager admitted. “He will learn from that. Unfortunately he now has three games to do that. It is not cool for us but it is how it is,” he said.

“Of course I will speak with him. I came in [after the game] and wanted to see the situation on television]. In the game I could not see anything so I could know what happened. I saw Andersen on the floor and Darwin walking away. That was my picture. Then I saw it – yes it is a red card. Wrong reaction in the situation. Andersen wanted that, he got it but he (Núñez) made a mistake. Of course I will talk about it with Darwin but not yet,” he added.

Captain James Milner too pledged support: “We’ll rally round him and I’m sure he’ll learn from it.” However, down to 10 men, they did now wither and four minutes later, Luis Diaz struck a splendid equaliser. “But it was the best possible reaction, a wonderful goal, and from that moment it was a special game. That was us at home with a special atmosphere, unfortunately without a goal. It is not common with 10 against 11 that you put a team under as much pressure as we did,” Klopp said.

Advertisement

The result sees the Reds sitting in 12th position on the table, one point behind newly promoted Bournemouth

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 10:45:11 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

3

Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname' 

4

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

5

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: Why low water levels on the Rhine river hurt Germany's economy
Explained: Why low water levels on the Rhine river hurt Germany's economy
Explained: The enduring impact of fatwas
Explained: The enduring impact of fatwas
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Shiv Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Shiv Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like
Post credits scene

Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Veteran BCCI administrator Amitabh Choudhary no more

Veteran BCCI administrator Amitabh Choudhary no more

Chinese research ship docks at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port, says official

Chinese research ship docks at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port, says official

The rise of the worker productivity score

The rise of the worker productivity score

Premium
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's words

Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's words

Premium
Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Delhi Confidential

Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sportspersons greet the nation on Independence Day
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 16: Latest News