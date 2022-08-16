On first start for Reds, Nunez sees red

August 16, 2022 10:45:11 am
After his cameo against Fulham, including a neat goal, Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez was handed out his first start for the new club against Crystal Palace. He was thoroughly impressive, his energy and intensity relentless, his movements sharp and clever, but a hot-headed moment ended his night prematurely and probably cost his team a couple of points as the Palace game ended in a draw.
At the 57th minute of the game, with Liverpool trailing 1-0 after a Wilfried Zaha goal, Andersen pushed him in the back, arguing about something. Nunez just turned around and barged his head onto his face, not once but twice, dusting up memories of the other legendary Uruguayan forward in the red shirt, Luis Suarez. Perhaps, Nunez was dismayed at himself for spilling three gilt-edged chances, perhaps he had enough of Andersen’s needling, but his medium of venting out his came for heavy criticism.
Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville crooned: “Tonight the story is Nunez. Not just the second head-butt but the first one, then to have a go again. You usually get a coming together and there’s a little one, but he’s properly gone for it. “There’s no history of that at Benfica (his former club), he’s not been sent off there. That’s the stupidity of tonight. He’s a young player and it’s a steep learning curve for him tonight.”
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said he “couldn’t believe” how the forward claimed innocence after the head-butt. “I couldn’t believe when he throws his arms up, he’s obviously remonstrating to the referee. I cannot believe how he thinks he’s going to get away with that when he’s remonstrating at the referee, there was no other option but you could not have had a better view. As he’s walking back to the bench, he knows what he’s done, he’ll be sitting in the dressing room absolutely gutted – and rightly so. He’s let himself down and his team down, the points dropped. If he’s on the pitch I’m sure Liverpool would’ve (gone) on to win,” he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Núñez is, incidentally, the first Liverpool player to be sent off for violent conduct during Klopp’s seven-year tenure at Anfield. “There was provocation but it was definitely the wrong reaction,” the Liverpool manager admitted. “He will learn from that. Unfortunately he now has three games to do that. It is not cool for us but it is how it is,” he said.
“Of course I will speak with him. I came in [after the game] and wanted to see the situation on television]. In the game I could not see anything so I could know what happened. I saw Andersen on the floor and Darwin walking away. That was my picture. Then I saw it – yes it is a red card. Wrong reaction in the situation. Andersen wanted that, he got it but he (Núñez) made a mistake. Of course I will talk about it with Darwin but not yet,” he added.
Captain James Milner too pledged support: “We’ll rally round him and I’m sure he’ll learn from it.” However, down to 10 men, they did now wither and four minutes later, Luis Diaz struck a splendid equaliser. “But it was the best possible reaction, a wonderful goal, and from that moment it was a special game. That was us at home with a special atmosphere, unfortunately without a goal. It is not common with 10 against 11 that you put a team under as much pressure as we did,” Klopp said.
The result sees the Reds sitting in 12th position on the table, one point behind newly promoted Bournemouth
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname'
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's wordsPremium
Latest News
Explained: Why low water levels on the Rhine river hurt Germany’s economy
China sanctions seven Taiwanese ‘independence diehard’ officials
Twitter Has to Give Musk Only One Bot Checker’s Data: Its Ex-Product Head
Delhi govt: Over 19,000 promotions by end of year or vacancies will lapse
70-year-old woman, daughter-in-law stabbed to death inside house in Delhi: Police
Veteran BCCI administrator Amitabh Choudhary no more
Delhi: MCD organises a photo exhibition on Partition
Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville calls the club ‘a graveyard for footballers’
Velankanni festival: Indian Railways announce special trains for devotees
20 people died in bus-oil tanker crash in Pakistan’s Punjab province
Watch: Daniil Medvedev confronts fans after called ‘loser’
Apple sets return-to-office deadline of Sept. 5 after Covid delays