After WC snub, Somali referee Artan set to officiate 2026 UEFA Super Cup match

After Somalia referee Omar Artan was denied entry into the United States to officiate in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, the UEFA on Thursday announced that he will officiate the 2026 UEFA Super Cup final between Europa League winner Aston Villa and Champions League winner Paris Saint Germain on August 12 in Salzburg.

“Following discussions with its sister confederation, Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF), UEFA has today appointed Somali referee Omar Artan to officiate the 2026 UEFA Super Cup, which will take place on 12 August in Salzburg between UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and UEFA Europa League winners Aston Villa,” UEFA said in a statement.

“Despite his young age, Artan has established himself as one of the world’s top referees and has been on the FIFA international list since 2018. Among the most notable matches he has officiated is the second leg of the 2025/26 CAF Champions League final. In recognition of his performances, he received the CAF Men’s Referee of the Year Award 2025. Artan had been included by FIFA in the match officials’ list for the FIFA World Cup 2026 but could not participate as he was not allowed to enter the United States,” it added.

🏆 Referee announced for 2026 #SuperCup! We’re pleased to share that Somali referee Omar Artan will officiate the highly anticipated match between PSG and Aston Villa in Salzburg. — UEFA (@UEFA) June 11, 2026

Artan, who was Africa’s referee of the year in 2025, was set to become the first from his country to take charge of a FIFA World Cup game, but was denied entry at Miami International Airport on Monday, despite holding a diplomatic passport and a single-entry visa into the USA.

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The referee said that he faced an 11-hour immigration interview and was detained for several hours before be was put on a flight back to Istanbul, Turkey. On Wednesday, he returned home to a hero’s welcome where he was received by supporters and officials after touching down in the capital city of Mogadishu.

“I promise you, God willing, that I will attend the next one. I want the Somali public to take comfort in this and remain confident, he said to the people gathered there.

“It is up to all of us to defend the Somali name,” Artan said. “Somalia belongs to us, whether it is in a bad state or a good state. That flag belongs to us, and that passport belongs to us.”