‘I promise you, I will attend next one’: Somali referee after return to country

Somalia referee Omar Artan who was denied entry to the United States to officiate in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, returned home to a hero’s welcome on Wednesday. He was received by supporters and officials after touching down in the capital city of Mogadishu.
“I promise you, God willing, that I will attend the next one. I want the Somali public to take comfort in this and remain confident, he said to the people gathered there.
“It is up to all of us to defend the Somali name,” Artan said. “Somalia belongs to us, whether it is in a bad state or a good state. That flag belongs to us, and that passport belongs to us.”
Thousands of people began to gather at Stadium Mogadishu, where the renowned Somali international referee and CAF Referee of the Year, Omar Artan, is set to be welcomed. pic.twitter.com/JhG0Mqw6zP
— Nasra Bashir Ali (@NasraBashiir) June 10, 2026
Artan, who was Africa’s referee of the year in 2025, was set to become the first from his country to take charge of a FIFA World Cup game, but was denied entry at Miami International Airport on Monday, despite holding a diplomatic passport and a single-entry visa into the USA.
The referee said that he faced an 11-hour immigration interview and was detained for several hours before be was put on a flight back to Istanbul, Turkey.
Hundreds of supporters, government officials and members of Somalia’s football community gathered hours before Artan arrived at Aden Adde International Airport.
As he disembarked, supporters waving Somali flags crowded around him before draping him in the flag.
He was then escorted by police officers to the airport’s VIP terminal, where he was welcomed by Somalia’s sports minister and other dignitaries, and spoke to journalists.
Meanwhile, a Trump administration official alleged that the 34-year-old was sent back because of his “association with suspected members of terror organisations.”
“This individual was seeking admission to the United States. Upon further inspection by CBP [Custom and Border Protection], derogatory information, including association with suspected members of terror organisations, was discovered making the traveller ineligible for admission to the United States under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA),” a US official was quoted as saying by the BBC.
“The traveller was refused admission and given immigration forms that provide the section of law used to complete an expedited removal under 8235 of the INA. President Trump’s administration will not allow any security threat to enter our country – full stop.”
(With agency inputs)