‘I promise you, I will attend next one’: Somali referee after return to country

Referee Omar Artan, center, who was denied entry to the United States, is welcomed by supporters upon his arrival in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

Somalia referee Omar Artan who was denied entry to the United States to officiate in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, returned home to a hero’s welcome on Wednesday. He was received by supporters and officials after touching down in the capital city of Mogadishu.

“I promise you, God willing, that I will attend the next one. I want the Somali public to take comfort in this and remain confident, he said to the people gathered there.

“It is up to all of us to defend the Somali name,” Artan said. “Somalia belongs to us, whether it is in a bad state or a good state. That flag belongs to us, and that passport belongs to us.”