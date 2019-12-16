Oman fire Dutch coach Erwin Koeman

Erwin Koeman has been fired from his role as Oman head coach. (Source: Twitter) Erwin Koeman has been fired from his role as Oman head coach. (Source: Twitter)

Dutchman Erwin Koeman has been fired from his role as Oman head coach, the country’s football association announced following a disappointing performance at the Gulf Cup.

Oman went into the competition as defending champions having won the keenly contested regional title two years ago under Koeman’s late compatriot Pim Verbeek. But Koeman, who replaced Verbeek at the helm earlier this year, was unable to lead his team to the knockout rounds of the competition, missing out on a place in the semi-finals on goal difference.

“After discussing the recommendations of the technical committee and evaluating the participation of the national team in the 24th Gulf Cup in Qatar, the board decided to end the services of Koeman as head coach of the national team,” the Oman Football Association said in a statement on Twitter.

The Omanis started the defence of their title with a 0-0 draw against eventual champions Bahrain before defeating Kuwait. However, a loss to Saudi Arabia in their final group game saw them exit the competition.

Oman are currently in second place in their qualifying group for the next round of eliminators for the 2022 World Cup finals, where they trail Asian Cup holders Qatar by a point.

