scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Oliver Bierhoff steps down as Germany’s sporting director after early World Cup exit

Bierhoff has been involved in the management role with the DFB for 18 years, having started as a manager of the men's national team in 2004.

Germany's national team director of the German Football Association, Oliver Bierhoff arrives from Qatar after Germany were eliminated from the World Cup.(Reuters)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Germany’s sporting director Oliver Bierhoff stepped down from his role on Tuesday in the aftermath of an early exit of the men’s team at the 2022 World Cup. The German FA (DFB) said Bierhoff agreed to end his contract prematurely in the run up to the 2024 European Championship, which is to be hosted by Germany.

“In the past four years we haven’t been able to build on previous successes and give the fans reason to celebrate again. Some decisions that we were convinced of did not turn out to be the right ones,” Bierhoff said. “No one regrets that more than me. I take responsibility for that.”

Bierhoff has been involved in the management role with the DFB for 18 years, having started as a manager of the men’s national team in 2004.

The 54-year-old was currently overseeing the role of managing director of the country’s national teams and academy. During his tenure in the management, the team has won the World Cup in 2014.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft casePremium
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft case
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...
Read |I am not going anywhere even if Germany are eliminated, says Hansi Flick

Germany lost 2-1 to Japan in their opening fixture of the World Cup after taking a lead in the first half. Subsequently, Hansi Flick’s men took a point from their second game against Spain and all three points against Costa Rica. However, it wasn’t enough for them to surpass Japan and Spain to make it to the Round of 16.

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf applauded Bierhoff for his time with the FA and said that he ‘has done a great job’.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Even if the last tournaments fell short of the sporting goals, he stands for great moments. His work will always be associated with the World Cup success in Brazil,” he added.

Advertisement

The German men’s team has now failed to make it out of the World Cup group stage in consecutive editions of the (2018 and 2022) for the first time in their history.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-12-2022 at 05:06:52 pm
Next Story

Beyond ChatGPT: Here are some AI-powered apps to try right now

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 06: Latest News
close