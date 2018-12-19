Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accidentally ‘announced’ as Manchester United interim manager

Just a few hours after Jose Mourinho’s sacking as Manchester United manager, former striker Ole Gunnar Solksjaer was accidentally unveiled as the interim manager in a video uploaded on the club website. The video titled “The Most Famous Night of Ole’s Career’, which was placed in the club’s online library was captioned, “Solskjaer becomes our interim manager, 20 seasons after clinching the Treble with THAT goal at Camp Nou…”.

But the video was later removed from the website. But there were several other videos that were posted on the website recognising some of Solskjaer’s best moments during his Manchester United days. According to a report from Reuters, Solksjaer, who is currently manager of the Norwegian club, Molde, is the front-runner to be announced as the interim manager of the Red Devils.

Apart from the website, the Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg also issued a congratulatory note to the 45-year-old in a tweet, which was later deleted. In the tweet, she wrote: “Great day for Norwegian football. Good luck keeping control of the Red Devils, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.”

So far, Solksjaer and the club has not given any official word on his appointment at the club. The former striker made 235 Premier League appearance for United, in which he scored 91 goals including the injury-time winner against Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final clash.

In 2008, he was appointed as the manager of the United’s reserve side for the next two years, before leaving for Molde. In 2014, he was appointed as the in-charge of Cardiff City but moved back to the Norwegian club in 2015 after eight months of a disastrous spell.

He had recently signed a new three-year contract with the club as the manager till the end of 2021 season.