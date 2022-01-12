scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Must Read

Odisha FC goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh tests positive for Covid

"Kamaljit has tested positive but the match is on as per schedule as the rest of the players have tested negative in the team. We have our reserve goalkeeper ready," sources close to the development said.

By: PTI |
January 12, 2022 6:45:25 pm
Kamaljit Singh in action. (Odisha FC/Twitter)

Odisha FC’s first-choice goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh tested positive for COVID-19 moments before the team’s match against Kerala Blasters on Wednesday in a another setback to the Indian Super League’s bio-secure bubble here.

“Kamaljit has tested positive but the match is on as per schedule as the rest of the players have tested negative in the team. We have our reserve goalkeeper (Arshdeep Singh) ready,” sources close to the development told PTI here.

In Premium |Ravi Shastri: ‘The last thing a coach wants is, he says something and player sulks like a cry-baby’

He further said Kamaljit had developed symptoms and was immediately isolated.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

OFC’s last match against ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday had to be postponed after a player in the Mariners camp tested positive in the first official case of COVID-19 in the tournament being held in Goa in a tight bio-bubble.

READ |Coronavirus disrupts sports again: Full list of matches cancelled or postponed and players affected

But since then there have been growing concerns about possible spread of COVID-19 inside the bubble with four top ATK Mohun Bagan players also testing positive.

Also on Sunday, FC Goa were forced to cancel their training session after a player was feared to have tested positive.

Thereafter, three FC Goa players and a member of the coaching staff were sent into isolation after their reports showed contrasting results.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA 3rd Test Day 1: SA lose Elgar early after IND are wiped out for 223
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 12: Latest News