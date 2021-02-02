Odisha FC fire head coach Stuart Baxter after post-match comments

Stuart Baxter, who was the manager of the South African national team till 2019, had signed a 2-year contract with Odisha FC last year. (File Photo)

Odisha FC have sacked their manager Stuart Baxter with immediate effect after his comments after Monday’s 1-0 defeat to Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League. The club added that an interim coach would be announced soon in a statement.

Baxter’s comments came after Odisha’s late claim for a penalty was rejected by the referee. Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, Baxter said ‘one of my players would have to rape or get raped in the box to get a penalty’.

Odisha FC has decided to terminate Head Coach, Stuart Baxter’s contract with immediate effect. The interim coach for the remainder of the season will be announced soon.#OdishaFC pic.twitter.com/FcrMPCDn5h — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) February 2, 2021

The club released a statement soon after the match, saying, “The Club is appalled at the comments made by Head Coach, Stuart Baxter during the post-match interview today. It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club. We, at Odisha FC, unreservedly apologize and the club management will handle this matter internally.”

Baxter, previously the manager of the South African national team from 2017 to 2019, was on a two year-contract with Odisha FC, which has been now been terminated in the light of his comments.

Odisha are currently bottom of the points table after winning just one of their 14 matches so far.

Mohammad Mobashir Rahman’s first half strike proved to be the difference between the two sides, ending JFC’s five-game winless streak and keeping their playoff hopes alive, while continuing Odisha’s luckless run.