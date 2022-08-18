Durand Cup 2022: Odisha FC demolish North East United FC 6-0

Updated: August 18, 2022 12:31:13 am
Odisha FC rode on a first-half brace by Jerry Mawihmingthanga to demolish NorthEast United FC 6-0 in their Durand Cup opener on Wednesday. Jerry opened the scoring in the 15th minute, producing a fine finish to a well worked out team move.
Eleven minutes later goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte got into the act with an accurate throw-out across the field to find Nandhakumar Sekar on the left. The Salem-based player showed a bit of trickery to take out two defenders before nailing a shot in the top corner. Jerry got his second (37′), getting at the end of a Raynier, Pedro, Nadha move to put the game at rest.
In what turned out to be a clinical performance in the end, Josep Gombau’s side produced a late dazzle in the second half to complete the rout. Gombau brought out his substitutes and all three responded with goals.
Isak scored with a brilliant header off a Nandha corner in the 81st minute, and then, Diego Muricio found the net with a wonderful free-kick (87′).
Thoiba Singh (90′) in the final minute of the game tapped in to make it a day to forget for the team from the northeast.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Bombay High Court pulls up lawyer for trying to change its order
It’s Sena vs Sena, both outside, inside Assembly
Maharashtra Govt presents supplementary demands worth Rs 25,826 cr on first day of Monsoon Session
In blow for EPS, HC orders status quo in AIADMK, restores OPS top post
BJP has violated Constitution: Ashok Gehlot on Bilkis Bano case
Maharashtra: Dahi Handi celebrations turn into political show of strength as BJP eyes Sena strongholds in Mumbai
Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray holds rallies in Raigad, takes pot shot at CM Shinde
Whole team is slightly nervous ahead of T20 World Cup: Rishabh Pant
As glicthes mar CUET-UG again, Congress: Incompetence, lack of preparation by Modi Sarkar
Huge explosion hits Kabul mosque, many casualties feared
Husband, wife on bike run over by truck on pothole-ridden flyover
In the mile high city, festivals and food are on the rise