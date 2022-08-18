scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Durand Cup 2022: Odisha FC demolish North East United FC 6-0

The Salem-based player showed a bit of trickery to take out two defenders before nailing a shot in the top corner.

By: PTI
Updated: August 18, 2022 12:31:13 am
Odisha FC rode on a first-half brace by Jerry Mawihmingthanga to demolish NorthEast United. (Twitter/ Odisha FC)

Odisha FC rode on a first-half brace by Jerry Mawihmingthanga to demolish NorthEast United FC 6-0 in their Durand Cup opener on Wednesday. Jerry opened the scoring in the 15th minute, producing a fine finish to a well worked out team move.

Eleven minutes later goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte got into the act with an accurate throw-out across the field to find Nandhakumar Sekar on the left. The Salem-based player showed a bit of trickery to take out two defenders before nailing a shot in the top corner. Jerry got his second (37′), getting at the end of a Raynier, Pedro, Nadha move to put the game at rest.

In what turned out to be a clinical performance in the end, Josep Gombau’s side produced a late dazzle in the second half to complete the rout. Gombau brought out his substitutes and all three responded with goals.
Isak scored with a brilliant header off a Nandha corner in the 81st minute, and then, Diego Muricio found the net with a wonderful free-kick (87′).

Thoiba Singh (90′) in the final minute of the game tapped in to make it a day to forget for the team from the northeast.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 12:29:34 am

Premium
