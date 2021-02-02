Odisha FC apologise for coach Stuart Baxter’s distasteful comments after ISL loss

Odisha FC on Monday condemned their English manager Stuart Baxter for his distasteful comments in the post-match interview after his side went down 1-0 to Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League.

Odisha had a late penalty claim when Diego Mauricio was tripped in the area by TP Rehenesh but the referee turned down the appeal.

Baxter sparked an outrage in India after suggesting that one of his players ‘got to rape someone’ or ‘get raped’ in order to be awarded a penalty by the officials.

Odisha FC soon released a statement on Twitter saying, “The Club is appalled at the comments made by Head Coach, Stuart Baxter during the post-match interview today. It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club.”

“We, at Odisha FC, unreservedly apologize and the club management will handle this matter internally,” they said in another tweet.

We, at Odisha FC, unreservedly apologize and the club management will handle this matter internally.#OdishaFC — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) February 1, 2021

Mohammad Mobashir Rahman’s first half strike helped Jamshedpur FC record a morale-boosting win over Odisha FC. Mobash scored a 41st-minute goal which proved to be the difference between the two sides, ending JFC’s five-game winless streak and keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Odisha should have scored in what would have been a well-worked team goal. Ramfangzauva set Jerry Mawihmingthanga through in the Jamshedpur penalty area, and the latter beat a marker before losing possession to Narender Gahlot. The ball rolled towards Manuel Onwu, who fumbled in front of the goal, before being cleared out for a corner.

Jamshedpur defenders were at their best despite being under a lot of pressure with Stephen Eze and Hartley managing to thwart dangers posed by their opponents.

Doungel was impressive for JFC and may have finally found a place that could get the best out of him. He nearly assisted a goal at the half-hour mark but Farukh Choudhary struck over the bar. JFC finally broke the deadlock in the 41st minute through Mobashir. The youngster put in a cross for Nerijus Valskis, whose movement in the box confused Singh, and the ball went straight into the goal.

🗣️ “We move on and try to give our best.” Rakesh Pradhan looks forward to @OdishaFC‘s upcoming matches after their narrow loss in #OFCJFC. #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/UKTrCRQTOf — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 1, 2021

Doungel continued to trouble the Odisha defense after the restart. After getting the ball on the flank, he cut inside and tested Singh, who pushed the ball out for a corner.

Singh was called into action once again when Alexandre Lima tried his luck from a distance only to see his effort saved. Odisha kept attacking but poor passing in the final third saw them lose possession and hardly test the keeper. At the other end, Singh kept his side in the game with yet another save to deny Choudhary.