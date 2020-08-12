Ocampos heads Sevilla past Wolves, Donetsk rout Basel into Europa League semis

Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal in the Europa League quarterfinal match between Wolves and Sevilla at the MSV Arena in Duisburg, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)

A late header from Lucas Ocampos gave Sevilla a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton and a place in the Europa League semifinals.

After Raul Jimenez missed an early penalty for Wolves, Sevilla increasingly took control of the game. The five-time Europa League champion had seemingly endless set pieces around the Wolves penalty area and finally broke through when Ocampos headed in Eder Banega’s cross following a corner in the 88th minute.

Wolves forward Adama Traore earlier showed extraordinary pace in his 53rd club game of the season to sprint in behind the Sevilla defense, only for Diego Carlos to cut him down with a tackle from behind for the penalty.

Jimenez had scored an early spot-kick against Olympiakos last week but his shot this time was barely off-center and pushed away by Yassine Bounou.

Wolves had the longest Europa League campaign of any team left in the competition, having started more than a year ago in the first qualifying round with a win over Northern Irish club Crusaders on July 25, 2019.

Sevilla faces a semifinal on Sunday in Cologne against Manchester United, which beat Copenhagen 1-0 on Monday after extra time. The second semifinal next Monday pits Inter Milan against Shakhtar Donetsk, which beat Basel 4-1 in Tuesday’s other quarterfinal.

Shakhtar beats Basel 4-1 to reach semis

Shakhtar Donetsk routed Basel 4-1 to set up a Europa League semifinal against Inter Milan.

Four Brazilians scored for the Ukrainian side before Ricky van Wolfswinkel netted a consolation goal for the Swiss side.

Junior Moraes put Shakhtar ahead in the second minute by steering in a header from Marlos’ corner. It was the Brazilian-born Ukraine forward’s 25th goal across all competitions, coming after he scored two against Wolfsburg in the second leg of their rescheduled round-of-16 tie last week.

Afimico Pululu almost equalized with a solo effort for Basel, but Taison grabbed Shakhtar’s second with a deflected shot after a fine flowing team move in the 22nd.

Marcos Antonio almost added a third when he struck the crossbar with a curling shot in the 40th. Raoul Petretta produced a clearance to deny Moraes from the rebound.

Alan Patrick’s penalty in the 75th effectively sealed the Ukrainian side’s place in the semifinals, before right back Dod added the fourth.

The tournament is being played in a shortened format in Germany because of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced all European competitions to be halted for months.

Shakhtar will play Inter in Dusseldorf on Aug. 17. The final takes place in nearby Cologne four days later.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.