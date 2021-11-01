Tottenham Hotspur sack Nuno Espirito Santo after 17 matches in charge

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo, the Premier League club announced on Monday, after a 3-0 home loss to Manchester United at the weekend left the London side eighth in the table.

Spurs had topped the Premier League standings in August after winning their opening three games but lost for the fifth time in the league to now sit 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Nuno’s coaching staff have also been relieved of their duties. The club have not yet announced a replacement.

“I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision,” Spurs’ managing director of football Fabio Paratici said in a statement. “Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

Nuno was appointed as Jose Mourinho’s permanent replacement on a two-year deal in the close season after impressing during his four campaigns at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

? 30th June: Spurs appoint Nuno Espírito Santo as head coach ? 10th September: Nuno Espírito Santo is named Manager of the Month for August ? 1st November: Nuno Espírito Santo is sacked A rollercoaster ride. ?? pic.twitter.com/XgmQPHGSAq — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) November 1, 2021

He had a bright start, beating champions Manchester City on the opening day, but their season unravelled after defeats in four London derbies.

The 3-0 loss to United without a single shot on target had Spurs fans booing Nuno and chanting, “You don’t know what you’re doing”.

Antonio Conte is ready to accept Tottenham proposal. Talks underway and understood to be ‘at final stages’ – salary and long term contract discussed but he seems convinced to say ‘yes’. ⚪️🇮🇹 #THFC Negotiations to continue in the next few hours in order to complete the agreement. pic.twitter.com/quih3onc7z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 1, 2021

Spurs, UEFA Champions League finalists in 2019, have also struggled in the Europa Conference League — UEFA’s new third-tier competition.

They sit third in their group, behind Rennes and Vitesse Arnhem, with only one win from three games ahead of their next fixture against Vitesse on Thursday.