‘Outrageous’: Notts County’s Elisha Sam scores unreal Puskas Award contender

Notts County forward Elisha Sam scored an audacious back-flick past Oxford City’s goalkeeper on Saturday which will surely be one of the contenders to win the Puskas Award at the end of the season.

It all began when Adam Chicksen delivered an inviting cross into the box. Sam,23, improvised with a jaw-dropping effort. The center-forward swiveled and acrobatically flicked the ball past Oxford City’s goalkeeper – despite the fact his foot was behind him.

While fans on social media are convinced that the Belgian’s effort is a sureshot contender for Puskas, if Sam does go on to win the trophy then he would become the first-ever non-league player ever to win the trophy.

The goal really needs to be seen to be believed.

Watch Sam’s moment of magic here…

Buckle in for one of the most RIDICULOUS goals you’ll ever see! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kmmMj5tlb8 — Notts County FC (@Official_NCFC) February 27, 2021

Notts County — the world’s oldest professional football club — had dropped out of the Football League in May 2019.

County, founded in 1862, is a professional association football club based in Nottingham, England.

They are nicknamed the “Magpies” due to the black and white colour of their home strip.