scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Premier League 2022: Nottingham Forest shock Liverpool in 1-0 win

Nottingham Forest took the lead 10 minutes into the second half when a free-kick found Steve Cook on the right-hand side.

s Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates scoring their first goal with Ryan Yates. (Reuters)

Nottingham Forest produced a shock to beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

The last-place team at the start of the day secured only its second win of the season in the game at the City Ground. Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal of the match in the 55th minute to end Liverpool’s mini-revival, which saw it beat Rangers, Manchester City and West Ham in its previous three games. Awoniyi was on the books at Anfield for six years without ever playing for the first team, but he produced the decisive moment to lift Forest off the foot of the table. The win eases the pressure on Forest manager Steve Cooper, who also used to coach at Liverpool.

Forest took the lead 10 minutes into the second half when a free-kick found Steve Cook on the right-hand side. His cross was struck against the post by Ryan Yates, but Awoniyi was on hand to turn the rebound into an empty net. Morgan Gibbs-White then saw another effort blocked by James Milner, which would have doubled the home team’s lead.

Liverpool’s fightback saw Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson palm away a Trent Alexander-Arnold header in the final 10 minutes. In return, Alisson denied Yates late on before Henderson stopped a powerful header from Virgil van Dijk to secure the famous win.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...Premium
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium tradePremium
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 07:46:54 pm
Next Story

Bengaluru cop gets caught for wearing half helmet, photograph shows another cop printing challan

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virender Sehwag birthday
Virender Sehwag birthday special: A glimpse of his storied career
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 22: Latest News