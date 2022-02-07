Nottingham Forest ousts holder Leicester in new FA Cup upset

First the FA Cup’s most successful team. Now the holders.

Nottingham Forest will go into the fifth round after ousting Leicester 4-1 on Sunday, having previously eliminated 14-time winner Arsenal.

It’s an incredible cup run for second-tier Forest, reviving memories of its prowess in the last century before being relegated from the Premier League in 1999.

Forest was champion of England in 1978 and then won back-to-back European Cups. The only titles since then came in the League Cup in 1989 and 1990. Now there will be hope of another deep FA Cup run for the team that reached the 1991 final against Tottenham, with fellow second-tier club Huddersfield next up.

FULL TIME ⌛️ @NFFC are through to the fifth round! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/A2aW00aogo — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 6, 2022

The City Ground has erupted 🔥 Could @NFFC be about to upset the holders 😱#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/HxEdIvoDF6 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 6, 2022

Championship Nottingham Forest are beating Premier League Leicester City 4-1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DUetO5FJ1r — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 6, 2022

The cup form reflects the revival in the Championship side since Steve Cooper was hired in September. The manager has taken the team from last place to within two points of the promotion playoff spots.

Footage of a Leicester City fan attacking Nottingham Forest’s players while they celebrated. (via @ciaran7durham) pic.twitter.com/ErAnEGdqf4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 6, 2022

Forest stunned Leicester by scoring twice inside 90 seconds through Philip Zinckernagel and Brennan Johnson to take a 2-0 lead by the 24th minute.

The blot on the day came when Joe Worrall headed in from a corner in the 32nd and Forest forward Keinan Davis was targeted amid the goal celebrations by a pitch invader throwing a punch.

Beautiful assist from Maddison and clinical finish from Iheanacho 😍 pic.twitter.com/Zor4frTiFI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 6, 2022

It was the first game between the East Midlands rivals since 2014 when Leicester was last in the Championship before gaining promotion and winning the Premier League in 2016 so unexpectedly.

IT’S THE STAR BOY 🤩 Brennan Johnson has scored straight from kick-off! ⚡️@NFFC #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/gQMZoxyBln — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 6, 2022

This fourth-round game drifted away from Leicester. Although Kelechi Iheanacho pulled one back in the 40th, there was no comeback with Djed Spence restoring the three-goal cushion to rock Brendan Rodgers’ side.

FIFTH-ROUND DRAW

Following the draw on Sunday morning, the only other all-Premier League matchup in the next round is Southampton’s home game against West Ham.

Premier League champion Manchester City will go to second-tier side Peterborough, which has reached the last 16 for the first time since 1986.

Middlesbrough’s reward for knocking out Manchester United is a home match against Tottenham, European champion Chelsea will travel just north of London to Luton and Crystal Palace will host Stoke.

Everton will be at home at Goodison Park against either Bournemouth or Boreham Wood, who play on Sunday night.