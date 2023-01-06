Not easy being a coach, look at Pep, he went bald: Sergio Aguero jokes about his ex-Man City manager Pep Guardiola

Former Manchester City and Argentina star Sergio Aguero, who had to retire in 2021 because of heart problems, ribbed former gaffer Pep Guardiola when asked if he will consider coming into management.

‘It’s not easy to be a coach… Look at Pep, he went bald from thinking so much,’ Aguero said in his Twitch stream, as reported by Daily Mail. For half a decade, Aguero had played under Guardiola at Manchester City winning countless honours, before he left for Barcelona in 2021, having scored 260 goals for City.

He had a record 12 hat tricks in his total haul of 184 Premier League goals, the most for an overseas player and the fourth most all-time.

He also scored arguably the Premier League’s most famous goal, the dramatic stoppage-time winner against Queens Park Rangers that clinched the title for City on the final day of the 2011-12 season.

He was diagnosed with heart problems while at Barcelona which came to the fore when he left the field, holding his chest, during Barcelona’s match against Alaves in the Spanish league on Oct 30, 2021.

Recently in an interview with TyC Sports, he had said about how Lionel Messi was angry with him due to his celebrations after Argentina won the Wotrld Cup. “I drank a lot but I didn’t eat. We were world champions. If something were to happen to me, let it be there. Leo [Messi] got angry and told me ‘stop’. How [do I] stop? We are world champions, so happy,”