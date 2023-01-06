scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Not easy being a coach, look at Pep, he went bald: Sergio Aguero jokes about his ex-Man City manager Pep Guardiola

Aguero had played under Guardiola at Manchester City winning countless honours, before he left for Barcelona in 2021, having scored 260 goals for City.

Aguero had a record 12 hat tricks in his total haul of 184 Premier League goals, the most for an overseas player and the fourth most all-time.
Listen to this article
Not easy being a coach, look at Pep, he went bald: Sergio Aguero jokes about his ex-Man City manager Pep Guardiola
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Former Manchester City and Argentina star Sergio Aguero, who had to retire in 2021 because of heart problems, ribbed former gaffer Pep Guardiola when asked if he will consider coming into management.

‘It’s not easy to be a coach… Look at Pep, he went bald from thinking so much,’ Aguero said in his Twitch stream, as reported by Daily Mail. For half a decade, Aguero had played under Guardiola at Manchester City winning countless honours, before he left for Barcelona in 2021, having scored 260 goals for City.

He had a record 12 hat tricks in his total haul of 184 Premier League goals, the most for an overseas player and the fourth most all-time.

He also scored arguably the Premier League’s most famous goal, the dramatic stoppage-time winner against Queens Park Rangers that clinched the title for City on the final day of the 2011-12 season.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Why you should read ‘Interstate Water Dispute’ ...
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Why you should read ‘Interstate Water Dispute’ ...
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?

He was diagnosed with heart problems while at Barcelona which came to the fore when he left the field, holding his chest, during Barcelona’s match against Alaves in the Spanish league on Oct 30, 2021.

Recently in an interview with TyC Sports, he had said about how Lionel Messi was angry with him due to his celebrations after Argentina won the Wotrld Cup. “I drank a lot but I didn’t eat. We were world champions. If something were to happen to me, let it be there. Leo [Messi] got angry and told me ‘stop’. How [do I] stop? We are world champions, so happy,”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 19:16 IST
Next Story

Leopard run over by heavy vehicle in Morbi

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India’s training session before 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 06: Latest News
close