Norwich’s Teemu Pukki falls victim to ‘armpit offside’, VAR gets bashed

Norwich City’s Teemu Pukki was stripped off his tenth Premier League goal of the season on Saturday at Carrow Road after Video Assistant Referee (VAR) interfered with yet another marginal offside decision in a match against Tottenham Hotspur.

After Mario Vrancic’s opener, the Canaries thought they had doubled their lead in the 33rd minute after the Finnish striker expertly finished home after receiving a long ball from out wide. The stadium erupted in jubilation, but that was until VAR stepped in.

The replays showed that Pukki’s arm was millimetres ahead of Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen according to the offside lines on-screen.

What seemed obvious to the naked eye as a completely legal goal was judged otherwise by yet another contentious offside decision, which infuriated not only the home faithful, but also the neutrals.

After Roberto Firmino’s armpit was adjudged offside against Aston Villa earlier in the season, this was yet another instance of the VAR being too immaculate with its lines, which have often been criticised for having varying width.

“I don’t want to complain too much about this topic. My understanding is that VAR should make the game more fair. In my eyes, VAR doesn’t make the game more fair in this situation. The striker should be given the advantage. Being 2-0 up at half-time would have changed the game,” said Norwich City manager Daniel Farke after the match.

VAR rules it out for offside 🙃🙃🙃#NORTOT 1-0 (35) — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 28, 2019

Here we go again. More nonsense from VAR. Pukki goal ruled out when level. If you have to draw lines and dots and it’s still not clear one way or the other, then please stop undermining the on-field officials. Absurd. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 28, 2019

If I were Pukki, I’d be puking. Awful decision. https://t.co/TCGreQnleY — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 28, 2019

It’s not football any more. VAR draining the joy. The game is about goals not armpits, skin on a shoulder or beards. Rethink needed on marginal offsides. More judicious application of technology also required but Mike Riley too stubborn. Game belongs to players & fans not PGMOL. https://t.co/95GewgcvfQ — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) December 28, 2019

When you need the Hubble Telescope to see whether or not a strand of Pukki’s armpit hair was past the final defender, then maybe this isn’t the right way to go about things. — Matteo Bonetti (@BonettiESPN) December 28, 2019

VAR worst day ever… — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 28, 2019

Pukki has essentially been ruled offside because his body was showing attacking intent there. — Duncan Wright (@dwright75) December 28, 2019

VAR gave offside because Pukki was offside before the ball was played 🤯 #shambles — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) December 28, 2019

Sorry, but I’m switching off. On no planet in the solar system should that Pukki goal have been judged offside. VAR is a complete joke, a disaster, a self-inflicted catastrophe. And I’m neither pro-Norwich nor anti-Spurs. I just happen to have loved football for 60-odd years. — Richard Williams (@rwilliams1947) December 28, 2019

VAR rules that Pukki has one really long nose hair which was marginally offside. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 28, 2019

It was not the only instance of VAR declaring a goal offside by the minutest of margins on Saturday, as earlier in the day, Brighton’s 2-0 win against Crystal Palace saw two instances of “armpit offsides”.

Brighton’s Dan Burn had his first goal for the club ruled out by the technology for a similar decision, while Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha was also adjudged to be offside by millimetres in the lead up to a goal by Max Meyer.

🚨 We shall rename today “offside by a shoulder day” in the Premier League. First it was Dan Burn, then Wilfried Zaha and now Teemu Pukki all have goals chalked off by VAR for being offside… pic.twitter.com/k4mxWZAtMI — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) December 28, 2019

Despite Pukki’s goal ruled out, Norwich City held Jose Mourinho’s patchy Tottenham Hotspur to a 2-2 draw. Although Norwich took the lead twice through Vrancic’s strike and a Serge Aurier own-goal, Harry Kane rescued a point through a late penalty kick.

Norwich City remained bottom, six points from safety, and its winless run stretched to eight games. This was the fourth straight home match where the team let a winning position slip.

