Sunday, December 29, 2019

Norwich’s Teemu Pukki falls victim to ‘armpit offside’, VAR gets bashed

What could have been Norwich City's winner in their 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur was ruled out by the video technology by a contentious offside decision, which infuriated fans and neutrals alike.

Published: December 29, 2019
Teemu Pukki before scoring the disallowed goal.

Norwich City’s Teemu Pukki was stripped off his tenth Premier League goal of the season on Saturday at Carrow Road after Video Assistant Referee (VAR) interfered with yet another marginal offside decision in a match against Tottenham Hotspur.

After Mario Vrancic’s opener, the Canaries thought they had doubled their lead in the 33rd minute after the Finnish striker expertly finished home after receiving a long ball from out wide. The stadium erupted in jubilation, but that was until VAR stepped in.

The replays showed that Pukki’s arm was millimetres ahead of Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen according to the offside lines on-screen.

What seemed obvious to the naked eye as a completely legal goal was judged otherwise by yet another contentious offside decision, which infuriated not only the home faithful, but also the neutrals.

 

After Roberto Firmino’s armpit was adjudged offside against Aston Villa earlier in the season, this was yet another instance of the VAR being too immaculate with its lines, which have often been criticised for having varying width.

“I don’t want to complain too much about this topic. My understanding is that VAR should make the game more fair. In my eyes, VAR doesn’t make the game more fair in this situation. The striker should be given the advantage. Being 2-0 up at half-time would have changed the game,” said Norwich City manager Daniel Farke after the match.

It was not the only instance of VAR declaring a goal offside by the minutest of margins on Saturday, as earlier in the day, Brighton’s 2-0 win against Crystal Palace saw two instances of “armpit offsides”.

Brighton’s Dan Burn had his first goal for the club ruled out by the technology for a similar decision, while Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha was also adjudged to be offside by millimetres in the lead up to a goal by Max Meyer.

Despite Pukki’s goal ruled out, Norwich City held Jose Mourinho’s patchy Tottenham Hotspur to a 2-2 draw. Although Norwich took the lead twice through Vrancic’s strike and a Serge Aurier own-goal, Harry Kane rescued a point through a late penalty kick.

Norwich City remained bottom, six points from safety, and its winless run stretched to eight games. This was the fourth straight home match where the team let a winning position slip.

