Norway vs France, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Mbappe and FRA take on Haaland and NOR in battle for top spot in Group I

Norway vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: NOR take on FRA in Boston. (AP)

Norway vs France, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Today Live Score: Norway face France in a Group I Match at the FIFA World Cup 2026, on Saturday, 27th June, at the Boston Stadium, in Boston, USA. The match will see a clash between the top teams in the Group I and will ultimately decide which teams finishes as the group winner, which in turn will decide who they face in the round of 32.

The game will feature stars like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, who have already made their mark in the tournament, scoring 4 goals each, and both will be head-to-head with the ambition of continuing that run.

Story continues below this ad France beat Senegal 3-1 in their first game of the tournament and followed that up with a 3-0 win over Iraq. Norway, on the other hand, beat Iraq 4-1 to start off their campaign and then beat Senegal 3-2, thus sealing their qualification to the next round. SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES OF NORWAY VS FRANCE, FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 MATCH: Live Updates Jun 26, 2026 09:49 PM IST FRA vs NOR World Cup LIVE: Form Guide Norway: LDWDWW France: WWLWWW Both teams have won both their matches in the World Cup so far Jun 26, 2026 09:47 PM IST France vs Norway World Cup LIVE: Predicted lineups France: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba; Digne; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Olise, Dembele, Doue; Mbappe Norway: Nyland; Pedersen, Ajer, Lysaker Heggem, Wolfe; Berge, Aursnes, Odegaard; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa Jun 26, 2026 09:44 PM IST FRA vs NOR World Cup LIVE: Hello and welcome France will take on Norway in what might be the biggest clash in the World Cup outside of Argentina vs Portugal as modern megastars Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland lock horns in a Group I clash. It might look like an inconsequential clash with both teams already qualified for the RO32, but the match still bears importance with the winner set to go to the next round as group leaders. Who comes out on top tonight? We'll find out soon. Erling Haaland, who scored again in Norway’s victory, revealed that the team had discussed joining the supporters before the game. How Norway football fans turned to their Viking history for FIFA World Cup For about an hour on Sunday night, Times Square became a Norwegian fjord. Thousands of Norway football fans in bright red jerseys had invaded midtown Manhattan. They congregated on the Red Steps, waited for a cue on the drums from Ole Froystad, a man in a Viking hat, and then in unison let out a guttural chant of ‘ro’ (pronounced ruuh) while mimicking a rower’s motion. Someone blasted a Norwegian song called Vikingblod, and fans joined along.

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