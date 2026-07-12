Norway vs England Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland vs Harry Kane in Miami today

Norway are taking on England in a World Cup quarter-final at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in a game that will see two of the world’s best strikers — Norway’s Erling Haaland and England’s Harry Kane — go head-to-head. Coming into the game, Haaland had scored seven goals at this year’s World Cup, only one behind France’s Kylian Mbappé and Argentina’s Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race. One goal behind Haaland is Harry Kane (six goals and an assist before the game against Norway).

“I think it’s Norway vs. England,” Norway coach Ståle Solbakken said on Friday, trying to temper down the hype of a Haaland vs Kane battle. But eventually he conceded: “But I don’t think it’s a secret that Kane is match-leader No. 1 for England and Haaland is match-leader No. 1 for us.”